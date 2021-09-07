Court approves bail of prime suspect’s brother in Maira murder case

LAHORE: A local court has approved the bail of prime suspect’s brother Tahir Jadoon in Maira murder case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A sessions court in Lahore approved the bail of the prime suspect’s brother in the Maira murder case. It is important to mention here that police had registered a case against him at Defence B police station.

Tahir Jadoon submitted a bail plea in the local court, stating that he has no connection with the murder incident and sought his release on bail in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Naeem Saleem approved the post-arrest bail of Tahir Jadoon against two surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each.

Maira murder case

A 26-year-old woman named Maira Zulfiqar, a British citizen of Pakistani origin, had found dead at her residence in Lahore’s Defence area on May 3.

Police had registered a case against four included two nominated persons following the suspicions of her murder.

Later, a nominated person in the murder case, Zahir Jadoon had confessed to murdering Maira Zulfiqar during the police interrogation. He told the police that he and Maira had fought and later he murdered her on May 3 morning.