Major Akram Shaheed (NH) remembered on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI: The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of the 1971 War hero Major Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider is being observed on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Born on April 4, 1938, in Gujrat, Major Akram Shaheed had initially joined the Pakistan Army as a non-commissioned officer and later was promoted as 2nd Lt in the Frontier Force Regiment.

He participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak September War as a Captain where he led several successful military operations against the Indian Army.

Major Akram Shaheed (NH) presented the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war with India while defending the motherland in the Zafarwal sector.

Major Akram Shaheed was posthumously awarded the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider for his valiant and courageous acts against the enemy.