Major announcement for Squid Game fans

Squid Game season 2 is in development and its actor HoYeon Jung, whose character Kang Sae-byeok died in the predecessor, can return to the show.

A report stated that HoYeon Jung, who bagged the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, may come back to the Netflix web series this time as a twin sister.

Squid Game‘s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, in an interview, ruled out the return of many characters as they were dead. However, he is trying something to bring them back.

The show is the story of adults playing a game, followed by a series of six children’s games to win $40 million in order to pay off their debt and turn their life around. Failure to do so will result in their death.

The project includes Ddakji for the selection of the players. On the island, the selected players play Red Light Green Light, Ppopgi/Honeycomb Candy, Tug Of War, Marbles, Glass Stepping Stone Bridge, and finally the Squid Game.

Netflix mentioned that it acquired the show back in 2019. It has been dubbed in 13 languages and subtitles are available in 31 languages.

It was previously the top show on the streaming service as more than 95 per cent of the audience comes from outside South Korea.

