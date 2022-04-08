Major announcement on Max Payne game franchise

Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games joined hands to develop the remake of the critically acclaimed action games Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

A report by The Gamer stated that they will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X as a single unit package. The remakes of the Max Payne games will not be released anytime soon but Remedy Games stated that the concept is in the development phases.

The financing is from Rockstar Games with the budget as the same as hit Remedy Games’ acclaimed projects Control, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break.

The Chief Executive Officer of Remedy Games Tero Virtala expressed his excitement to work on the Max Payne series again.

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,” Virtala said.

He added: “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

Max Payne series was a hit among gamers with its fresh and unique features. The development will leave them wanting for more.

