Major changes on cards for upcoming Sri Lanka T20Is

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make a host of changes in the Pakistan squad for the forthcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which is set to begin in the upcoming month.

According to the sources, the squad is likely to see new faces as the consultations for the side are underway.

Among the notable inclusions will be off vice-captain Shadab Khan, who was ruled out of Pakistan’s packed cricketing calendar in May.

Meanwhile, pacer Haris Rauf, who was not included in the squad for the home series against South Africa, is also set to make a return. However, his inclusion is subject to availability and fitness.

Sources privy to the matter said that emerging batter Maaz Sadaqat could also be in contention after a stellar display during Pakistan’s Shaheen and domestic competitions. While fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal is also likely to be included in the squad.

Notably, Pakistan players, who are currently featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL) 15, will continue to feature in Australia’s premier T20 competition and will be available for the Sri Lanka tour, subject to their availability and workload management.

The series against Sri Lanka will begin on January 7, with the next two T20Is to be played on January 9 and 11 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

For the unversed, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will commence on February 7 in Sri Lanka and India, with the deadline for preliminary squads submission is January 7.