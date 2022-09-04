Major flood-hit road infrastructure restored

ISLAMABAD: Rehabilitation work on a number of flood-damaged highways, roads and links roads had been completed whereas on the remaining sections, the restoration work was continuing on an emergency basis.

The details have been shared by the Prime Minister Office in a statement, highlighting that under directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif, communication minister and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) are ensuring the early restoration of the damaged road infrastructure in different parts of the country.

“The prime minister is personally supervising the roads rehabilitation work and receiving updated reports on daily basis,” it said.

The report issued by the APP stated that during the last fortnight, different damaged roads in the four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan had been restored. The prime minister had already stressed that rehabilitation of the communication and links roads was the top priority.

N-15 had been restored from Mansehra to Chilas via Naran while N-25 from Karachi to Chaman where Hub to Khuzdar section was affected by flood had been restored for traffic. Karakorum Highway N-35 was also completely rehabilitated which was closed for traffic from Indus Kohistan to Hunza districts.

Similarly, N-40 Quetta-Noshki section, N-45 Chakdara-Dir section, Indus Highway N-55 Rajanpur-Taunsa and DI Khan-Pezu sections, N-65 Sibbi-Quetta section, N-70 Fort Munro section, N-90 Alpuri-Basham section, N-140 Gilgit-Shandour section and Strategic Highway S-1 Shangous section were restored for traffic.

The restoration work on certain highways was still continuing which included N-50 Zhob-DIKhan section, N-95 Fatahpur, Kalam section and Motorway M-8 Wangu Hills-Banja section. These highways would be soon re-opened for traffic.

