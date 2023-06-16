Major industries witness a 9.39pc decrease in production

A decrease of 9.39 percent has been witnessed in the production of major industries during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a decrease of 9.39 per cent has been witnessed in the production of major industries during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compare to the previous year, there was a decrease of 0.7 per cent in the production of major industries.

The statistics department has provided the figures of the production, according to which the production of the automobile sector decreased by 45.58 per cent from July to April.

During this period, there has been a further decline in the production of the textile sector by 17.86 per cent, pharmaceuticals by 24.26 per cent, and tobacco by 27.45 per cent.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), there has been a decrease of 8.52 per cent in the production of food industries during the ten months, while the production of the timber industry decreased by 64 per cent from July to April, and the production petroleum products decreased by 11.24 per cent.

There has been a decrease of 27.65 per cent in the production of computers, electronics, and optical products and a decrease of 13.05 per cent in the production of electrical equipment.

As per PBS data, there has been a further decrease of 45.48 per cent in the production of machinery and equipment, while the production of the fertilizer sector has decreased by 8.80 per cent.