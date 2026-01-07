Major operation against bandits on the cards: Zia Lanjar

KARACHI: Sindh’s Home Minister Zia Lanjar on Wednesday said that a major operation against bandits has been on the cards with focus on Kashmore and Ghotki districts.

Talking here home minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that the action will be taken against notorious dacoits and none of them will be left scot-free.

Home minister said that the outlaws intending to lay down arms will be allowed to surrender.

Zia Lanjar said that the security convoys have now ended in all areas of Sindh.

He said the IG Sindh has been directed to contact with the IG Punjab and the regional police officer (RPO) of Bahawalpur adding that Sindh Police has recently conducted a joint operation with Punjab police against criminals.

He expressed hope that the gangs of bandits will be uprooted in the province adding that the facilitators are also being taken to task.

“Action will be continued against criminals,” he added.