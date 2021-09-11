Nation honours supreme sacrifice of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, who was awarded Nishan-e-Haider for his sacrifice during the 1965 war, was remembered on his martyrdom anniversary on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR while paying tribute to the 1965 martyr said the nation honours supreme sacrifice by Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed.

“His gallant actions [and] exemplary leadership, inflicted heavy losses on Indian forces, successfully repulsing [the] enemy attack on Lahore,” the army’s media wing said in a message from its Twitter handle.

It further added that his heroic feat inspires the nation to defend Pakistan, whatever the cost.

Born in Hong Kong in 1928, Aziz Bhatti moved to Pakistan before Independence in 1947, living in the village of Ladian, Kharian, Gujarat. There he enlisted with the newly formed Pakistani Army and was commissioned to the Punjab Regiment in 1950.

Aziz was posted in the Burki area of Lahore sector. As the company commander, he decided to move his platoon forward under constant and heavy firing from Indian tanks and artillery. For three or more days he went without rest. He resisted for five days and nights defending a Pakistani outpost on the strategic BRB canal.

On 6 September 1965, as a Company Commander in the Burki area of the Lahore sector, Major Bhatti chose to stay with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB Canal.

Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemy small arms, tanks and artillery, he organized the defence of the canal, directing his men to answer the fire until he was hit by an enemy tank shell and embraced martyrdom on September 12, 1965.

He was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider (Sign of the Lion), on March 23, 1966 which is Pakistan’s highest military award for gallantry for the exemplary courage he displayed until his martyrdom.