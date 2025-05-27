Major reshuffle in FBR ahead of FY26 Budget

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move ahead of the upcoming FY2025-26 budget, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday implemented a major reshuffle, transferring 54 senior officers across various grades, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification, the reshuffle affects officers from Grades 17 to 20, including key positions such as directors and collectors.

The transferred officers include 10 from BPS-20, 32 from BPS-19, 10 from BPS-18, and 2 from BPS-17.

Key transfers include Rashid Habib (BPS-20) who has been appointed as Director of Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) in Quetta. Amjad-ur-Rehman (BPS-20) has been posted as Director, Customs Valuation, Lahore.

Imran Chaudhry has been transferred as Director, Customs Academy, Islamabad. Muneeza Majeed of the Pakistan Customs Service has been appointed as Director, Transit Trade, Karachi.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) has been summoned on June 9, 2025 as confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Finance.

According to sources, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other members on the budget 2025-26 during the meeting.

The National Economic Council, a competent authority to approve the budget, will greenlight the budget for the upcoming financial period before being presented in the National Assembly.

The National Economic Council is also expected to endorse partnerships under public-private initiatives and finalise the five-year planning framework, according to ministry sources. Targets for GDP growth, agricultural growth, and industrial expansion will be established during the meeting.