Major reshuffle in National Accountability Bureau

ISLAMABAD: Major reshuffling in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been reported as eight assistant directors have either been transferred, ARY News reported.

According to details, Additional Director Mohsin Ali Khan is transferred from Rawalpindi to NAB Headquarters while Additional Director Muhammad Sultan Naeem has been transferred from NAB Headquarters to Rawalpindi.

Assistant Directors Nooralullah and Noor Muhammad were sent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to NAB Balochistan.

Assistant Director Bahadur Ghauri has transferred from Rawalpindi to NAB Karachi while Assistant Director Qazi Atif Baseer Chughtai has been transferred from Rawalpindi to NAB Sukkur.

Assistant Directors Muhammad Umar Sadiq and Asif Liaquat were also moved from Lahore to NAB Sukkur.

Read More: NAB’s remand period extended through ordinance

Earlier on Monday, acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani approved an ordinance to amend the existing law, empowering the NAB to keep an accused on physical remand for up to 40 days as

Before the ordinance, a person arrested by the NAB could be remanded into the bureau’s custody for 14 days. However, under the amended law, the duration of physical remand has been increased to 40 days.

Furthermore, the punishment for NAB officials for making false cases has been reduced from 5 years to 2 years.

The ordinance was passed amidst a hearing of the NAB amendments case by the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.