Major scam uncovered in Sindh Education Foundation

HYDERABAD: A massive scam involving the release of billions of rupees in subsidies to schools across Sindh has been uncovered within the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), ARY News reported on Friday.

The audit report reveals serious violations of laws and regulations in the distribution of subsidy funds to 27 schools, raising concerns about the misuse of the national treasury.

The audit report disclosed that over Rs. 8,532 million were released as subsidies to school owners, despite the expiration of their registration and National Tax Number (NTN). This disbursement was made in clear violation of established policies.

Furthermore, the report highlights that the subsidy funds were released without proper verification of enrollment and attendance records of the 27 schools involved.

The audit report calls this a serious breach of the code of conduct and has urged an immediate investigation into the matter to hold those responsible accountable.