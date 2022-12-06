Nation remembers Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his 51st martyrdom day

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has paid tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his martyrdom anniversary, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the military’s public relations wing, Major General Malik Ameer Muhammad Khan laid a floral wreath at the grave of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, while a guard of honor was also presented at the occasion to pay tribute to the sacrifice of Major Shabbir.

The ceremony was attended by the civil, military and heirs of the martyred.

Major Shabbir Sharif embraced martyrdom on 6th December 1971, while defending the motherland in the Sulemanki Sector on the western front. He and his men destroyed four enemy tanks and held two Indian battalions at bay by killing 43 soldiers.

Major Shabbir Shaheed was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Major Shabbir Sharif was born on 28 April 1943 in Kunjah, Gujrat District. He was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment on 19 April 1964. He embraced martyrdom by a direct hit in the afternoon of 6 December 1971.

