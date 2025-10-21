Major shake-up expected in Pakistan women’s coaching

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly been considering shaking the women’s team’s coaching setup amid their underwhelming performance in the ongoing World Cup 2025.

According to insiders, the board is considering a comprehensive overhaul of the women’s coaching staff following the team’s disappointing run in Sri Lanka, where they remain winless after five matches.

Head coach Mohammad Wasim is likely to be replaced after the tournament, with discussions already underway regarding potential candidates.

The PCB is also expected to appoint foreign strength and conditioning coaches to enhance the team’s physical and technical standards.

In addition, efforts are being made to expand the player pool and increase international exposure through more frequent overseas tours for both the senior and U19 women’s teams.

Sources further indicated that the board aims to strengthen ties with other cricket boards to secure more opportunities for Pakistani women cricketers in foreign leagues, a move seen as vital for bridging the competitive gap at the global level.

Pakistan currently sit at the bottom of the Women’s World Cup points table with just two points from five matches.

Their only bright moment came in a rain-hit encounter against England, where they restricted the defending champions to 133-9 in a 31-over contest and made a promising start in reply before the match was washed out.

The Women in Green now face an uphill battle, needing victories in both of their remaining fixtures against South Africa and hosts Sri Lanka, along with favourable results from other matches, to keep their faint semifinal hopes alive.