Thursday, July 25, 2024
Major traffic jam hits Karachi’s Sharea Faisal

KARACHI: Severe traffic jam was observed at the main Sharae Faisal on Thursday morning due to the temporary closure of the Baloch Colony Bridge after oil tanker overturned on the pull.

According to traffic police, vehicles coming from Korangi are being redirected towards Akhtar Colony, while those heading from Godam Chowrangi Korangi to Jam Sadiq Bridge are being sent back via a U-turn.

Additionally, traffic coming from Bohri Cut and Shaheed-e-Millat Road is being diverted towards Sharea Faisal, further exacerbating congestion on this critical route.

The traffic flow on Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Korangi Road has also been impacted.

Traffic police had advised motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and expect delays, particularly on Sharea Faisal, where slow movement has been reported.

The traffic police’s efforts aim to minimize disruptions and maintain order on Karachi’s roads during this time.

In an unfortunate incident, a man lost his life when a speeding oil tanker overturned onto his car near the Baloch Colony pull in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the car trapped under the oil tanker was removed with the help of a crane. The deceased, identified as Asad, has been moved to Jinnah Hospital.

Fire Officer Zulfiqar confirmed the competition of the rescue operation and further mentioned that the district administration has been informed to transfer the oil from the affected tanker. However, it is not possible to remove the tanker without emptying it first.

