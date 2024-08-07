web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed paid tribute on 66th martyrdom anniversary

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs paid a solemn and heartfelt tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, recipient of the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider, on the occasion of his 66th martyrdom anniversary, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Major Tufail Muhammad, the second recipient of the esteemed Nishan-e-Haider, valiantly laid down his life in 1958 while fearlessly engaging the enemy in the Lakshmipur sector of East Pakistan.

Despite fatal injuries, he resolutely completed his mission, exemplifying unparalleled bravery, unwavering resolve, and unrelenting dedication to duty.

The martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed serves as a poignant reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices and selfless devotion of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the motherland.

“We honor the memory of these gallant sons of the soil who have made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ISPR’s statement read.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.