Major update on school summer vacations

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department has finalised the dates for summer vacations in schools across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the Secretary Schools Education, summer vacations will be observed from June 1 to August 9. However, if the heat intensifies, schools might be closed a week earlier.

Although the dates have been decided, no official announcement or notification has been issued yet regarding school closures.

Meanwhile, education departments in other provinces are also deliberating on summer break dates, following Punjab’s decision.