Major updates for passengers planning travel to Malaysia

Pakistani citizens planning to visit Malaysia must adhere to specific regulations, including the option to apply for an electronic visa (e-Visa).
Malaysia is a popular tourist destination, known for its beautiful beaches, rainforests, and historical landmarks.
Malaysia e-Visa for Pakistani Citizens
Pakistani nationals, along with other eligible foreign nationals, can apply for a Malaysia e-Visa, which is valid for six months from the date of issue. This visa allows for a single entry into the country.
Documents Required for Malaysia e-Visa:
- A valid Pakistani passport.
- A digital copy of the biographical page of the Pakistani passport.
- A recent passport-sized photograph of the applicant.
- Proof of residence.
- Proof of sufficient funds for the travel duration.
- A return ticket to confirm travel back after the visit.
Malaysia e-Visa Fees for Pakistanis:
- The fee for a Malaysia e-Visa is 20 Malaysian ringgits (approximately PKR 1,272).
- An additional visa processing fee of 105 ringgits applies.
- Payments for the visa and processing fees can be made via debit or credit card.