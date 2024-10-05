Major updates for passengers planning travel to Malaysia

Pakistani citizens planning to visit Malaysia must adhere to specific regulations, including the option to apply for an electronic visa (e-Visa).

Malaysia is a popular tourist destination, known for its beautiful beaches, rainforests, and historical landmarks.

Malaysia e-Visa for Pakistani Citizens

Pakistani nationals, along with other eligible foreign nationals, can apply for a Malaysia e-Visa, which is valid for six months from the date of issue. This visa allows for a single entry into the country.

Documents Required for Malaysia e-Visa:

A valid Pakistani passport.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the Pakistani passport.

A recent passport-sized photograph of the applicant.

Proof of residence.

Proof of sufficient funds for the travel duration.

A return ticket to confirm travel back after the visit.

Malaysia e-Visa Fees for Pakistanis: