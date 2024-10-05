web analytics
Major updates for passengers planning travel to Malaysia

Pakistani citizens planning to visit Malaysia must adhere to specific regulations, including the option to apply for an electronic visa (e-Visa).

Malaysia is a popular tourist destination, known for its beautiful beaches, rainforests, and historical landmarks.

Malaysia e-Visa for Pakistani Citizens

Pakistani nationals, along with other eligible foreign nationals, can apply for a Malaysia e-Visa, which is valid for six months from the date of issue. This visa allows for a single entry into the country.

Documents Required for Malaysia e-Visa:

  • A valid Pakistani passport.
  • A digital copy of the biographical page of the Pakistani passport.
  • A recent passport-sized photograph of the applicant.
  • Proof of residence.
  • Proof of sufficient funds for the travel duration.
  • A return ticket to confirm travel back after the visit.

Malaysia e-Visa Fees for Pakistanis:

  • The fee for a Malaysia e-Visa is 20 Malaysian ringgits (approximately PKR 1,272).
  • An additional visa processing fee of 105 ringgits applies.
  • Payments for the visa and processing fees can be made via debit or credit card.
