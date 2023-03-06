Makeup goes wrong, bride’s face disfigured by beauty parlour

This is a bride’s dream to look pretty at her wedding. From their dress to footwear, everything should be as planned because the wedding is an important event in her life.

One such woman from the Indian state of Karnataka had planned to have a memorable wedding but she called off her wedding. Her visit to the beauty parlour turned out disastrous.

During the make-up, she saw that her face has turned black. The wedding was called off when the groom saw her face.

The bride was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. It was later revealed that the bride wanted to try something new but when the product was applied to her face it made her face look swollen and burned.

The bride’s family registered a complaint to the police complaint against the beauty parlour.

Comments