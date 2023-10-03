32.9 C
Malakand court indicts five PTI leaders in anti-state speeches case

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

MALAKAND: A local court framed charges against five PTI activists in a case pertaining to anti-state and threatening speeches, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Rasheed Kundi indicted five accused including former minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Khan.

The court also initiated proceedings to declare former MNA Junaid Akbar as proclaimed offender.

A case was registered against PTI local leaders over anti-state and threatening speeches against officers.

Three tehsil chairmen Nasir Ali, Afzal Hussain, Pir Islam Ghazi and village chairmen Subhani Gul and Syed Hassan were booked in the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 09.

