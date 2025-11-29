Malaysia's Aiman Ridhwan wins Pakistan’s first International Qirat Competition

ISLAMABAD: Aiman Ridhwan Bin Mohammad Ramlan from Malaysia won first place in Pakistan’s inaugural International Qirat Competition, held from November 24 to November 29.

Iran’s Adnan Momeninkhamiseh and Pakistan’s Qari Abdul Rasheed secured second and third place, respectively.

The concluding ceremony of the competition was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who presented the prizes to the top six contestants. Also present at the event were Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, as well as the competition’s chief judge and coordinator, Qari Sadaqat.

Aiman Ridhwan Bin Mohammad Ramlan received a cash prize of five million rupees for clinching the first position. The second and third-place winners, Adnan Momeninkhamiseh from Iran and Qari Abdul Rasheed from Pakistan, were awarded three million and two million rupees, respectively.

Meanwhile, competitors from Afghanistan, Indonesia, and Morocco were each awarded 200,000 rupees for achieving fourth, fifth, and sixth place in the international contest.

The event attracted participants from 37 Islamic countries, showcasing the global reach and significance of the competition.

Ishaq Dar Stresses Unity

In his address, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity within the Muslim Ummah to confront the challenges facing the world today. He highlighted the ongoing crises in Gaza, IIOJK, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, as well as attacks on Iran and Qatar, noting that the Muslim world, in particular, was facing numerous difficulties.

Dar pointed out that despite these challenges, the Muslim Ummah remains united through common beliefs and faith. He called on the Ulema to continue promoting unity across the Ummah, which he described as the ultimate solution to the issues facing the Muslim world.