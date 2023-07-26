Malaysia pacer sets T20I bowling record

Malaysia fast bowler Syazrul Idrus set T20I bowling record by taking seven wickets against China.

Syazrul Idrus‘ figures of 7-8 in four overs proved monumental in dismissing China for just 23 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier. The Malaysia pacer is the first male cricket to bag seven wickets in a 20-over game.

All of the right-arm pacer’s dismissals were clean-bowled.

A seven-wicket haul in a T20I 🤯 Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus claimed the best bowling figures in T20 history with 4-1-8-7 against China – all seven wickets bowled 🎯 (📹: @ICC) pic.twitter.com/iZ6902tBF1 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 26, 2023

It is the third-lowest team total in T20Is.

The previous record for best bowling figures were 6-5, held by Nigeria’s Peter Aho.

Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus produced the best bowling figures in Men’s T20I history 🙌 More ➡️ https://t.co/uyVbXc9rfQ pic.twitter.com/6XLqIQGnnh — ICC (@ICC) July 26, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that no China batter scored in double figures. The highest score was seven runs.

Malaysia secured the victory in 4.5 overs at the loss of two wickets. Virandeep Singh top-scored with his unbeaten 19.