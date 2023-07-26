30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Advertisement -

Malaysia pacer sets T20I bowling record

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Malaysia fast bowler Syazrul Idrus set T20I bowling record by taking seven wickets against China.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Syazrul Idrus figures of 7-8 in four overs proved monumental in dismissing China for just 23 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier. The Malaysia pacer is the first male cricket to bag seven wickets in a 20-over game.

All of the right-arm pacer’s dismissals were clean-bowled.  

It is the third-lowest team total in T20Is.

Related – Four overs for one run: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan breaks T20 record

The previous record for best bowling figures were 6-5, held by Nigeria’s Peter Aho. 

It is pertinent to mention that no China batter scored in double figures. The highest score was seven runs.

Malaysia secured the victory in 4.5 overs at the loss of two wickets. Virandeep Singh top-scored with his unbeaten 19. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.