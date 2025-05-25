Malaysia slams ‘double standards’ on Gaza atrocities

web analytics
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysia’s foreign minister on Sunday condemned “atrocities” in Gaza, saying they reflected “indifference and double standards” on the plight of the Palestinian people.

“They are a direct result of the erosion of the sanctity of international law,” Mohamad Hasan told his counterparts from the regional ASEAN bloc.

Mohamad’s comments ahead of an ASEAN summit Monday in Kuala Lumpur come as Israel has stepped up its campaign this month in war-torn Gaza.

The bombardment has drawn international criticism, alongside calls to allow in more aid after Israel only partially eased a total blockade imposed on March 2.

“The atrocities committed against the Palestinian people continue to reflect indifference and double standards,” Mohamad said.

“ASEAN cannot remain silent,” said Mohamad, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the bloc.

Foreign ministers from the 10-member association in February asserted their “longstanding support” for Palestinian rights.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has no diplomatic relations with Israel and many in the Southeast Asian country support the Palestinians.

Kuala Lumpur has channelled donations and humanitarian aid amounting to more than $10 million to Palestinians in Gaza since the war erupted in October 2023.

Gaza’s health ministry said Saturday that 53,901 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the territory during the war.

