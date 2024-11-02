Malaysia visa fee for Pakistanis in November 2024

Malaysia might be an excellent place for Pakistani nationals looking to go to a foreign country on a budget. Malaysia is a growing tourism destination in the world, with lively cities, beaches, lush jungles, and ancient buildings.

Pakistani nationals must get a visit visa before coming to Malaysia as tourists. Pakistani citizens are eligible to apply for an electronic visa that is valid for six months.

The Malaysia eVisa for Pakistanis is valid for six months from the date of approval.

Documents required for Malaysia eVisa

Valid Pakistani passport.

A digitised copy of the Pakistani passport’s biographical information page.

A recent passport-sized photograph of the applicant.

Proof of Accommodation.

Return Ticket.

Proof of money for the length of the vacation in Malaysia

Malaysia e-Visa Fee in November 2024

The eVisa of Malaysia for visitors costs 20 Malaysian Ringgit. As of November 2, 2024, one Ringgit is worth Rs63.39, hence the electronic single entry visa costs Rs1,267.

In addition to the service charges, applicants will pay a visa processing fee of 105 Ringgit [Rs6,655]. Applicants can pay the eVisa processing charge using a valid debit or credit card.