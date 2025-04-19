Malaysia Visit Visa requirements for Pakistanis; Step-by-Step Guide

Pakistani citizens are required to get a Malaysia visit visa before travelling to Malaysia. Without a valid visa, travellers are likely to face deportation upon arrival.



This article provides the details for the latest visa requirements, fees, and application process for April 2025.

Malaysia is considered a popular tourist destination, which offers a blend of vibrant cities, spectacular beaches, lavish rainforests, and historical landmarks.

However, as of April 2025, Pakistani citizens who are planning to visit Malaysia must get a Malaysia visit visa before their departure, as arriving without one may result in deportation.

Visa Eligibility & Application Process

Pakistani nationals qualify to apply for an e-Visa, which has validity for six months and it allows a single entry into Malaysia. An entirely online and convenient application process is available for travellers.

Required Documents

To apply for a Malaysia visit visa, Pakistani citizens must provide the following:

A digital copy of the biographical page of their passport

A recent passport-sized photograph

Proof of accommodation (hotel booking or residence confirmation)

A confirmed return ticket

Proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the trip

Visa Fees & Processing Charges

As of April 19, 2025, the fee for a Malaysia visit visa is 20 Malaysian Ringgit, which is approximately PKR 1,258 based on the exchange rate of 1 MYR = PKR 62.92. Additionally, applicants must pay a visa processing fee of 105 Ringgit, along with service charges. Payments can be made online using a valid debit or credit card.

For more details, visit the official Malaysia Visa Portal or check the latest updates from Daily Pakistan.



