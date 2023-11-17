Malaysian airline launches direct flights to Pakistan

Malaysian airline Batik Air has launched direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur from today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Following the resounding success of its daily flights to Lahore, Batik Air announced new services between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur. The first flight will land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi at 7:30pm.

The airline will operate three times weekly flights.

The new route strengthens the airline’s ties between the countries, fostering both business and leisure travel opportunities.

On November 1, Azerbaijan’s national airline launched direct flight operations to Pakistan.

Azerbaijan’s national airline – AZAL – commenced direct flights to Pakistan, while an inaugural flight from Azerbaijan will reach Islamabad airport tonight.