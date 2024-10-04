Malaysian PM lauds Pak Army’s role in regional peace

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim has praised Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in regional peace and stability, acknowledging their professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism

During a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, he emphasized the need for increasing bilateral ties particularly military relations between the two brotherly countries and extended an invitation to the Army Chief to visit Malaysia in the same context.

The Army Chief thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and appreciated the successful visit to Pakistan, which, he said, will help further improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries.

Malaysian PM conferred with Nishan-e-Pakistan

Earlier, during a special investiture ceremony, President Zardari conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recognition of his support for Islamic causes and for being a great friend of Pakistan.

During the ceremony, it was highlighted that the Malaysian Prime Minister is an avid reader of Allama Iqbal and acknowledged that his work has been a source of inspiration for him.

Anwar Ibrahim has been a prominent advocate of humanitarian causes and Islamic values throughout his political career. The leadership of Malaysian Prime Minister is marked by a profound commitment to promoting social justice and addressing global issues affecting the Islamic world. He has also been a voice for the causes of self-determination movements and has particularly stood against oppression across the world.

The Malaysian Prime Minister continues to work tirelessly to counter Islamophobia, striving to create interfaith harmony by fostering understanding and respect between different cultures and religions.