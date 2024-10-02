Malaysian PM to land in Pakistan on 3-day visit today

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim will arrive in Pakistan on a three-day visit to the country today, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Malaysian leader is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif.

Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, he will hold meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments. Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith.

Read More: FM Dar, Malaysian counterpart calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations, a statement issued by foreign office read.

In an earlier meeting between, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan they reviewed the broad range of relations with a special focus on enhancing trade and investment ties.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), two sides agreed to hold the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meeting in Islamabad during the year.