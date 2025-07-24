web analytics
Thursday, July 24, 2025
New details emerge in 'The Cosby Show' actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner's tragic death

Days after Grammy-winner and Emmy-nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner died of accidental drowning, new details have emerged in ‘The Cosby Show’ actor’s tragic death.

American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theodore ‘Theo’ Huxtable across the eight seasons of NBC’s sitcom ‘The Cosby Show’, passed away earlier this week, at the age of 54, during a family vacation in Costa Rica.

While his rep remained unavailable for comment, reports from authorities suggest that he was caught in a high current while swimming.

As per newly-emerged details, Warner was accompanied by his 8-year-old only daughter when he fell victim to the tragic accident.

Reportedly, surfers spotted the actor and his daughter struggling in the water and dove in to rescue them. A surfer used his board to pull the celebrity kid to safety, while a volunteer lifeguard assisted in helping bring Warner and another surfer to the shore.

Reports suggest that Warner was given 45 minutes of CPR before he was declared lifeless.

Both the surfers, who helped rescue Warner and his daughter, survived the accident.

Meanwhile, the official cause of Warner’s death was confirmed as asphyxia by submersion due to drowning.

