Maldives imposes lifelong smoking ban on those born after 2007

Dubai: The government of the Maldives has passed groundbreaking legislation that permanently bans an entire generation from legally using, purchasing, or selling tobacco products.

With this move, the Maldives becomes the first country in the world to introduce a lifelong smoking prohibition aimed at future generations — a policy that applies to both locals and tourists.

According to Gulf News, starting November 1, 2025, anyone born on or after January 1, 2007 will never be allowed to consume tobacco within Maldivian territory. The initiative is part of the government’s plan to create a “tobacco-free generation.”

The law, ratified earlier this year by President Mohamed Muizzu, amends the nation’s Tobacco Control Act, introducing what officials describe as a generation-wide ban for all individuals born from 2007 onwards.

In a statement, the Maldives Ministry of Health said the measure applies not only to Maldivian citizens but also to residents and visitors. The goal, it said, is to promote a healthier society and reduce the growing burden of smoking-related diseases.

Retailers across the country have been instructed to carry out strict age verification. Anyone found selling tobacco to individuals born on or after January 1, 2007 — or failing to confirm a buyer’s age — will face legal penalties.

