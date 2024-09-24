‘Maldives to be fully developed nation by 2040’

NEW YORK: Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu expressed his hope that by 2040, his country will become a “fully developed country.”

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said that overcoming significant challenges and achieving development is not new for the Maldives. With a population of approximately 500,000, the country aims to build a “digital economy” that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance housing, healthcare, and climate resilience.

President Dr Mohamed Muizzu while outlining his vision for transforming the Maldives into a developed nation by 2040, highlighted the importance of digital connectivity in achieving inclusive development, stimulating economic activities, and fostering a more diverse and resilient economy.

He informed that the Maldives, comprising over 1,100 islands spread across 90,000 square kilometres, plans to harness AI to drive this transformation.

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said that small nations like the Maldives rely on the support of United Nations members to meet their development and climate goals so continued international cooperation is a must to help the Maldives and other developing countries achieve their ambitious targets.

In his address, Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also focused on the plight of media workers targeted in conflicts, specifically mentioning those affected by Israel’s actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Lebanon.

He condemned the targeting of journalists, who he described as the “eyes and ears of humanity,” and called it a cruel attempt to prevent the world from knowing about these crimes.

The Maldives has a history of overcoming formidable odds since gaining independence in 1965. The country has evolved from one of the poorest nations to a middle-income country after its freedom. Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence that with a robust plan, the Maldives can achieve its goal of becoming a fully developed nation.

As the Maldives embarks on this ambitious journey, the focus will be on enhancing digital connectivity and leveraging AI to drive economic growth and resilience, therefore, the support of the international community will be crucial in helping the Maldives realize its vision of becoming a fully developed nation by 2040, stressed the president.