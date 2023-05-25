Maleeka Bokhari released from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Maleeka Bokhari has been released from Adiala Jail after her detention orders were suspended by the deputy commissioner, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Maleeka Bokhari has departed for Islamabad after being released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. The deputy commissioner (DC) suspended the PTI leader’s detention orders.

راولپنڈی: ملیکہ بخاری کے نظربندی احکامات ڈپٹی کمشنر نے منسوخ کردیے

A few days ago, Bokhari had been arrested by police just after her release from jail. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued release orders for PTI leaders Maleeka Bokhari and Ali Muhammad Khan.

Several PTI leaders had been arrested after violent protests on May 9 after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan. After being released from different jails, several PTI leaders including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry and others announced to part ways with the party.

In another development today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza was sent to jail for an identification parade in May 9 arson and vandalism case after Imran Khan’s arrest.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigating officer informed the ATC that the PTI worker was involved in the attack and requested that judicial remand be granted for their identification.

Advocate Farooq Bajwa, who appeared before the anti-terrorism court on behalf of Aliya Hamza, urged the judge to order police to produce Aliya before court.

After hearing arguments, the ATC judge send PTI leader to jail and ordered to produce her before court on May 29.