‘Malicious allegations’ against institution reprehensible: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday said that malicious allegations against the institution and its leadership for personal gain are ‘reprehensible’.

The Pakistan Army’s Public Relations wing, ISPR termed the allegations on social media on former finance minister Shaukat Tarin’s statement on social media as baseless propaganda.

The statement further said that the allegations made by senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai and some others in this regard were baseless. It added that the same has also been duly rebutted by Tarin himself.

The ISPR said that the agency reserves the right to take legal action against these individuals.

The move came in response to a tweet by a journalist on social media claiming that the Tarin was asked to betray PTI Chairman Imran Khan and help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

An hour later, Tarin had also categorically denied the news and clarified that he was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave Khan and join Sharif’s government.

