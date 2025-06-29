Malik Beasley’s NBA career faces uncertainty amid betting claims

Malik Beasley, a guard for the Detroit Pistons, is currently under investigation by the US district attorney’s office over allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the allegations stem from the 2023–24 season, when Malik Beasley was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. During that season, he averaged 11.3 points across 79 games, starting a career-high 77 times.

At least one major US sportsbook detected unusual betting activity surrounding Beasley’s in-game stats, starting around January 2024. This sparked suspicion and later led to the federal investigation.

Malik Beasley’s lawyer, Steve Haney, responded to the news, saying, “An investigation is not a charge.

Malik is entitled to the presumption of innocence under the US Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything.”

The 28-year-old had been in talks with the Pistons to sign a three-year, $42 million contract to remain in Detroit. However, those talks are now on hold due to the ongoing investigation, sources added.

The Detroit Pistons confirmed on Sunday that they are aware of the situation and are deferring further comment to the NBA, which is expected to monitor developments closely.

Malik Beasley played his first season with the Pistons last year, where he impressed by averaging 16.3 points per game and appearing in all 82 games.

This is not Beasley’s first legal issue. Back in 2020, while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence and later served 120 days in jail. The NBA also suspended him for 12 games as a result of that case.

The news of Malik Beasley’s gambling investigation follows last year’s high-profile case of Jontay Porter, a former Toronto Raptors forward who was banned for life by the NBA for betting violations.

As it stands, Malik Beasley has not been charged with any crime, but the investigation could have a major impact on his career and future in the league.