Malik Ghazanfar Abbas-led Chheena group decides to leave PTI

LAHORE: Former Punjab MPA Malik Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena-led group in Lahore has decided to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Many provincial ministers, provincial assembly (PA) and National Assembly (NA) lawmakers belong to the Chheena group led by former Punjab MPA Malik Ghazanfar Chheena. The group has decided to leave Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after the May 9 riots.

Sources said that 19 ticket holders of PTI belong to the Chheena group who would conduct a press conference to announce leaving the party within 24 hours.

The group will hold an important session at Chheena House Lahore today and finalise a strategy regarding the upcoming press conference.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistani during Imran Khan’s tenure, Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan, has announced to quit party.

In a statement, Hasan said that May 9 violent protests had “shaken the nation”, and hoped that the public would soon emerge stronger from this crisis.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and vowed to keep working for overseas Pakistanis.

Moreover, another former PTI MPA Malik Khurram Ali bid farewell to the PTI following the incidents of May 9.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he condemned the violent protests of May 9 and announced leaving the PTI, saying it was not the same party anymore that he had joined.

However, Malik said he will continue to remain engaged in politics in his constituency.

