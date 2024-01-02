‘I am my sons’ only friend…’: Malik Raza opens up on his relationship with father, sons

Senior actor Malik Raza opened up on the contrasting father-son bond he shared with his own father and now his sons.

In an interview with a digital magazine, prominent actor Malik Raza was candid about his work and family, when he opened up on his relationship with his father, who was quite strict, and shared how he tried to change that in the equation he has with his sons.

“I’ve always had this difference of opinion with people who don’t give space to their children. The major disservice they do to their kids is to force their opinions and directions on them to be what they want them to be,” said the ‘Faryaad’ actor.

He continued, “Instead if you would support them in what they want to do with their life, you will get to see great results.”

When asked if he has implemented this in bringing up his kids, he replied, “Absolutely. My sons might have some classmates but they don’t have any other friends except for me. I am their only friend.”

Malik also recalled an incident, where he allowed his son to smoke if he wanted to, but urged him to have the first cigarette with him, from his pack. “He has not smoked to date, but he has the option to do so when he wants to. In fact, when I quit smoking, I told my son that I’ll start again for him, but he has to have his first cigarette with him only,” the actor concluded.

