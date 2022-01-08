Malindo Air announces to resume flight operation in Pakistan

KARACHI: A Sepang-based Malaysia airline, Malindo Air has announced to resume flights between Kuala Lumpur and Lahore from February 1, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Malindo Air will commence two-way flights twice a week between Kuala Lumpur and Lahore from February 1.

The four flights in a week will be operated on Tuesday and Friday, whereas, the Malaysian airline will use Boeing 737 aircraft.

Earlier in December last year, a Damascus-based air carrier, Cham Wings Airlines had commenced its flight operation in Pakistan as its first flight landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Cham Wings Airlines had formally started its flight operation in Pakistan. The first flight of Cham Wings Airlines had landed at Karachi airport at 2:15 pm from Damascus on December 15.

More than 150 passengers had arrived in Pakistan through the foreign private airline, whereas, the officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) gave a water cannon salute upon its arrival.

The flight had also departed for Damascus again after carrying the passengers on the same day.

