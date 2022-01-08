Malir court hears bail petitions in Nazim Jokhio murder case

KARACHI: Malir court on Saturday heard bail petitions of accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported.

The counsel of plaintiff pleaded to the court that the investigation officer benefiting accused with delaying tactics. The prosecution has failed to scrutinize the final challan of the murder case.

The court immediately summoned prosecutor and the investigation officer of the case.

An investigation report of the case on six pages produced in the court.

The court reserved its verdict in the light of the investigation report and will announce its decision on January 13.

In a previous hearing the court expressed annoyance over police investigator for failing to complete an investigation into the murder case.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case sought time to submit the final charge-sheet stating that he is yet to receive reports of a forensic analysis of digital video recorder (DVR) footage recovered from cameras at the MPA’s farmhouse and a USB.

The court gave the IO ten more days’ time as a “last chance” to file the case challan and adjourned the hearing until January 10.

Murder victim Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse last month. His family alleged that Awais, PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from hunting houbara bustards.

Earlier, the police submitted the interim charge-sheet, naming the six detained suspects and 12 absconding suspects, including MNA Jam Abdul Karim.

It is noteworthy that the federal cabinet has approved forming a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct a transparent probe of the high profile murder case.