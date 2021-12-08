Malir court hears bail petitions in Nazim Jokhio murder case

KARACHI: Investigation officer in the Nazim Jokhio murder case on Wednesday submitted progress report of the case probe in Malir court, ARY News reported.

The court was hearing bail petitions of the accused in the murder case.

“Blood samples taken from the stick and bed quilt have been matched with the victim’s blood,” the IO said in his report. “No traces of poison found in the chemical report.”

The IO informed the court that he had still not received a final post-mortem report.

“Nazim Jokhio was succumbed to brutal torture,” the counsel of plaintiff said. “Key accused Niaz Salar and Jam Abdul Karim MNA have fled from the country,” he further said.

“A letter has been sent to the FIA with regard to fleeing of the accused from the country,” investigation officer said.

Another accused of the case Muhammad Khan has got interim bail from the court, with it five accused have been released on bail including Saleem Salar, Dodo Khan, Mohammad Soomar and Ishaq Jokhio.

The court reserved its verdict over bail petitions and will announce the decision in December 16 hearing of the case.

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of accused PPP MPA Jam Awais in November over trying to prevent his foreign guests from c of endangered houbara bustard.

