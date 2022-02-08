Malir court orders transfer of Nazim Jokhio case to ATC

KARACHI: A Malir court on Tuesday ordered transfer of the infamous Nazim Jokhio murder case to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for trial, reported ARY News.

Judicial Magistrate Altaf Hussain announced the reserved verdict on a final chargesheet against two PPP lawmakers and 12 other suspects in the case.

The magistrate accepted an application moved by the complainant under Section 190 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) requesting the court to add the charge of terrorism in the FIR.

The counsel for the complainant argued that the offence was an act of terrorism, seeking directives for the investigation officer to include Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in the FIR.

The investigation officer (IO) filed the chargesheet showing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim as an absconder while MPA Jam Awais and five other persons as held suspects.

Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse in Dec. His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards.

