Malir Expressway’s inauguration date revealed

KARACHI: The Sindh government is set to inaugurate the first segment of the highly anticipated Malir Expressway, a ‘state-of-the-art and high-speed’ corridor on January 11.

The initial 9.1 km stretch, which runs from Korangi Causeway to Shah Faisal, represents a significant milestone in Karachi’s infrastructure development, promising improved connectivity and reduced traffic congestion, a press statement issued by Sindh CM House read.

This decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, where the project’s final progress was reviewed.

Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab and others attended the meeting.

The Malir Expressway (MEW) is the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in Sindh. It features a three-lane dual-carriageway with modern, access-controlled infrastructure. Spanning approximately 40 km, the expressway connects Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) to the M-9 Motorway (Superhighway) near Kathore, offering a critical link for commuters and significantly reducing travel time.

The expressway will include dedicated interchanges, providing seamless access to key residential and commercial areas along the route. The first segment will feature a ramp to facilitate immediate traffic flow and will be complemented by a connecting flyover from Korangi, which is expected to be completed within two months.

The construction of the Jam Sadiq Interchange and road rehabilitation projects at the EBM and Shah Faisal Interchanges are progressing steadily. Encroachments at the Quaidabad Interchange have been cleared, and construction is ongoing to enhance connectivity.

A Toll Plaza will manage traffic flow, charging Rs100 for cars and jeeps, and Rs200 for heavy vehicles. Security measures will include patrols by traffic police, fire brigades, and Rescue 1122 ambulances. The CM directed law enforcement agencies to deploy district and traffic police at key entry and exit points, including the Jam Sadiq, EBM, and Shah Faisal Interchanges.

The traffic police will patrol both sides of the expressway continuously in vehicles. Dedicated traffic police will be present on the expressway to ensure proper traffic flow.

To ensure smooth operations, the CM has declared the stretch from the Shah Faisal Interchange to the Shah Faisal Colony Bridge as a no-parking zone. Only commercial vehicles, cars, jeeps, and buses will be permitted on the expressway, while motorcycles and rickshaws are prohibited.