Malir Jail’s fleeing inmate commits suicide, fearing rearrest

KARACHI: A prisoner fled from Malir Jail during recent jailbreak committed suicide, his dead body found from home, police officials said.

Police officials said that the dead body of Raza Pervez, who was arrested by the Eidgah police in drug case, was found from his home in Mauripur locality of the city.

“His family said that Raza was returned to home after fleeing from Malir Jail,” officials said. “The family was taking him to the city court today to produce him for arrest,” police said.

“Fearing his arrested Raza Pervez committed suicide,” according to officials.

Poice said that the list of the fleeing prisoners of Malir Jail was dispatched to all districts but the name of the prisoner who committed suicide was not among the fugitive prisoners.

“The officials investigating the jailbreak have been informed about the incident and further legal action being taken,” officials added.

It is pertinent to mention here that 216 prisoners had escape from Karachi’s Malir Jail, scores of them rearrested by the police in operations or sent back them to jail by their families.

Police conducting raids for arrest of remaining 90 prisoners at large, officials said. Police department has constituted separate teams for arrest of the fleeing prisoners.