Malir Jailbreak: Three more fleeing prisoners arrested

KARACHI: Police officials Wednesday said that three more fleeing prisoners of Malir Jail have been arrested, still 73 inmates of the prison have been at large.

Overall, 152 prisoners have been rearrested from 225 inmates fled during the recent jailbreak, officials said.

Scores of absconding prisoners rearrested by the police in operations or sent back them to jail by their families, officials earlier said.

Police conducting raids on their homes for arrest of remaining absconding prisoners. Police department has constituted teams for arrest of the prisoners.

An investigation has been underway by a team of officials, collecting evidence of the incident from Malir Jail barracks, offices and other spots.

Absence of the CCTV cameras in the prison has been major obstacle in the investigation, officials earlier said.

The Sindh government relieved the IG Jails Sindh also suspending DIG Jails and the Malir Jail Superintendent.