Malir residents protest against possible demolition of goths

KARACHI: The residents have staged a protest against the Malir Development Authority (MDA) over possible demolition of goths in Karachi’s Malir district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, hundreds of residents of different goths – including Goth Arab Panhor and Yusuf Goth – took to street against Malir Development Authority (MDA) over possible demolition of their homes.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans against the development authority.

The residents have claimed that they have the lease papers of their homes, claiming that the development authority was trying to demolish goths under ‘conspiracy’.

Earlier in November, the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) removed illegal constructions in Wahid Colony and Mujahid Colony continuing its anti-encroachment drive in District Central.

After the completion of the drive, the KDA would construct a 150-foot-wide road at a cost of Rs50 million from Nazimabad No 7 through Ziauddin Chowrangi, Landi Kotal Chowrangi and Peoples Chowrangi to Rashid Minhas Road, according to a statement issued by the authority.

However, members of the civil society condemned the demolition of houses in Mujahid Colony and demanded that the Sindh government immediately stop the forced eviction of people from their homes.

The civil society members said owing to the unplanned demolition drive, the authorities have snatched shelter from 2,000 families without providing any of them with an alternative space.

