Malir River incident: Body of missing driver recovered after 12 days

KARACHI: The body of missing driver, who drowned along with six members of a family after taxi swept away in flash flood in Malir River, was recovered after 12 days, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the body of the driver – Abdul Rehman – was recovered after 12 days from the bushes near the Malir River. Meanwhile, the police have informed the driver’s family in Hyderabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that a couple and their four minor children travelling in a cab drowned in the flooded Malir river on link road in Memon Goth on Aug 17 after heavy flow of water swept away the vehicle.

Seven people were inside the car when it drowned in the river, with six family members and their driver. The family was heading back to Hyderabad after attending a marriage in Karachi.

