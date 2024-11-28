web analytics
Mallika Sherawat refused to play Ishaan Khatter’s mother in ‘The Royals’

Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat revealed she turned down the offer to play young actor Ishaan Khatter’s on-screen mother in Netflix’s ‘The Royals’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Mallika Sherawat disclosed that she was offered the mother’s role of the lead character played by Ishaan Khatter in the upcoming Netflix series titled ‘The Royals’. However, she refused to essay the role which eventually landed with Sakshi Tanwar.

“I was promised something, and what translated looked very lame to me on paper. I felt cheated and let down. So, then I didn’t want to be a part of that,” she reasoned.

Further speaking in the same conversation, Sherawat confirmed that she has never undergone any cosmetic surgeries and has only her disciplined, teetotaling lifestyle to credit for her appearance, which she believes has remained unchanged since her early years in the industry. “All these new faces who are basking in their so-called claim to stardom I will meet them 20 years later, and I will still be there looking exactly like this, with the same body with the same face,” she claimed.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi opens up on years-long feud with co-star Mallika Sherawat

Notably, Netflix’s eight-episodic rom-com series co-stars Khatter with Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea and Milind Soman. The title revolves around the theme of glamour and romance in royal life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen in Raaj Shandilyaa’s comedy flick ‘Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

