Malpura or Malpua? Memon delicacy Freeya Motiwala is obsessed with!

Malpura [or maybe Malpua]! Are you also one of those who heard about it for the first time while watching ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet‘ and wondered what the hype is all about?

Let us take you through this sweet Memon delicacy!

In simple words, Malpura or as some of the communities, who share cultural similarities with memons, like Khoja, Bohra or Gujarati like to call it, Malpua, is a desi variation of English pancakes. It is a sweet breakfast recipe, often served also as a snack, and even dessert, in typical memon households, and no memon wedding is complete without warm and often live-cooked Malpuras on the dessert menu.

Moreover, Malpura is also a desert staple on Iftar feasts of Memon families.

But what makes them so simple yet delectable? The sweet pancakes are made from the batter, prepared with simple ingredients like eggs, semolina, cardamom, and flour, which is then deep-fried in ghee, before being dipped in sugar syrup, in some recipe variations. These freshly made, hot and scrumptious Malpuras are then served immediately with warm Rabri, for a delectable bite.

Mouth-watering right? Now you know why Freeya, the Motiwala fam and the entire Memon community are obsessed with this delicacy.

Want to try it? Prepare it at your home with the following recipe.

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour 1 cup

Semolina 1/4 cup

Eggs 2

Green cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Sugar 2 tbsp

Yellow colour a pinch

Baking soda 1/4 tsp

Water as needed

Clarified butter for frying

For sugar syrup:

Sugar 1/2 cup

Water 1/4 cup

Method:

Prepare sugar syrup by heating sugar and water together, until melted, and keep it aside. In a bowl, mix together flour, semolina, sugar, eggs, yellow colour and green cardamom powder. Add water as needed to make it into a thin batter. Let the batter rest for a couple of hours. Mix baking soda in the batter and immediately fry in hot ghee, until cooked from both sides. Take a ladle full of batter at a time. Soak the prepared pancakes in sugar syrup for a few minutes and serve hot with Rabri.

Did you try this recipe? Let us know your thoughts about how you liked Malpura!