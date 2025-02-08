Mamta Kulkarni breaks silence on feud with Ameesha Patel 

Former Bollywood star turned Hindu monk Mamta Kulkarni addressed her years-old spat with fellow actor Ameesha Patel, over the deer meat.

Actor Mamta Kulkarni, who has returned to India after 25 years and announced Sanyas, recalled one of her top controversies from the 90s, involving Ameesha Patel, and disclosed what happened between the two during an event.

“Yes, this happened,” she confessed to the scuffle with Patel, during a recent chat show appearance. The ‘Karan Arjun’ actor continued to reveal, “We were on location for an advertisement shoot over four to five days. Our schedule involved filming during the day and dining in the evening.”

“Dinner was a buffet, which offered only one non-vegetarian option, and even that was unlabelled,” Kulkarni recalled. “I took the non-vegetarian dish because it was the only one. But when I started chewing, my teeth couldn’t bite through it. Mr Bajaj was there, and I said to him – What is this? It’s bad, I’m not able to chew it. He told me it was deer meat. Upon hearing this, I told him to put a label because we eat chicken, fish or mutton, but who eats deer meat?”

“But then, this new girl, Ameesha, was standing there. I didn’t even know her. She said, ‘These heroines have so many tantrums, you people have a habit of making a mountain out of a molehill’,” she remembered. “I thought, who is she to interrupt? I’m not even talking to her. I just looked at her, but my secretary told her, ‘Who are you to interrupt?'”

When probed, Kulkarni admitted that not her but her secretary told the ‘Gadar’ actor, “Teri Aukaat Kya Hai (What is your status)? My fee is INR15 lac and yours is INR1 lac.”

Older reports also suggest that the spat between Patel and Kulkarni’s secretary escalated to a point where the former’s mother had to step in to protect her daughter.

