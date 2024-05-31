‘I was 25, we…’: Mamya Shajaffar talks about early marriage, fairytale ceremony

Actor-model Mamya Shajaffar opened up on her early marriage and revealed she and her husband, photographer Farooq Gul were college sweethearts.

In a new tell-all with a digital magazine, actor Maham Shahid Khan, who goes by the screen name Mamya Shajaffar, disclosed she proposed to her now-husband and married quite early, at the age of 25, however, believes that it was the ‘right time’.

“I didn’t just jump into it. We knew each other all along, we studied together at BNU and remained friends for the longest time. He helped me in my phase of life when I was quite vulnerable,” she said. “We were seeing each other for three years. And one day, I just called him and asked him to send his mother for the marriage proposal.”

“Before that, one day we were sitting and I asked him, ‘Can we just get married?’ So I was the one who seriously proposed to him,” she added.

The celebrity continued, “We got married within the next 10 days. We solemnized our nikah in a mosque and then had dinner [for family and friends]. And then we went to Fairy Meadows for our reception and that’s it. It was the best decision and experience of my life.”

“To date, we ask each other, ‘Do we really want to have that big affair?'” she concluded.

