Man accidentally chews head of dead rat mixed with vegetables ‎

A man accidentally chewed the head of a dead rat while eating a dish of mixed vegetables, he had purchased from a supermarket.

It happened in Spain where a man named Juan Jose accidentally chewed the head of a dead rat along with vegetables and potatoes, mistaking it for an artichoke.

The man returned home to cook frozen vegetables and potatoes he had purchased from a supermarket and noticed a dark substance while serving it on a plate.

He ate a spoonful of his meal, chewing something strange and crunchy.

A report quoted Jose saying that he saw two eyes looking at him from inside the meal and some whiskers, confirming it was a rat, not an artichoke.

He has filed a complaint against a French supermarket chain, from where he purchased the frozen vegetables.

“We have contacted the manufacturer of the product and we are checking all the controls carried out on this product to make sure they are all correct. We will intensify checks of the manufacturers and ours and will inform the client at every stage,” a supermarket spokesperson said.

